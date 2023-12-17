SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After an unseasonably mild weekend, it stays mild tonight into Monday, but rainy. So be sure to have the rain gear heading out. How much rain, and when does it turn colder? The details are below…

Rainy and mild tonight into Monday

Rain is overspreading CNY tonight, and will be heavy at times overnight into the start of Monday as an area of low pressure continues to strengthen as it moves up the Carolina and Mid-Atlantic coast tonight.

Normally this time of year, a system (nor’easter) and track like this would throw up a red flag for the potential of significant accumulating snow. However, there is no cold air in place, so we will be dealing with rain—at least for now.

Temperatures tonight will hold in the mid-40s to near 50 despite the rain becoming more widespread and intensifying during the night.

As much as 1-2″ of rainfall is expected through Monday with the bulk falling tonight and Monday morning. Watch for ponding on the roads and low visibility for the Monday morning commute. Rivers and streams across the area will rise quite a bit, especially south and east of Syracuse, so some flooding is possible. For this reason there’s a Flood Watch has been issued for the counties south and east of Syracuse.

Winter makes a comeback

As the storm departs Monday and Monday night, a cold front will push through late Monday morning/midday. This leads to colder air slowly but surely building in Monday and ultimately changing any rain to snow showers at first over the hills Monday evening and then for Syracuse and the rest of CNY late Monday night, lingering into Tuesday.

Accumulations will be manageable, on the order of about 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possibly up to 4 inches possible over the hills. Yes, it should look more festive around here come Tuesday for many in CNY. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the low 30s, but feels even colder, 15 to 25°, thanks to a gusty northwest wind.

Dry with some sun mid to late week

Looking beyond Tuesday, our temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s to around 40 beginning Wednesday. With no major systems on the way through at least Saturday, quiet weather is expected with at least some sunshine.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.