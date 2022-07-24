SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s a steamy night, but showers and a few storms, possibly strong/severe, are expected to move through tonight and bring about a refreshing change come Monday afternoon. Details are below…

TONIGHT:

A cold front is approaching Central New York tonight and is going to be responsible for producing more numerous showers and a few storms tonight. There is a chance that any storm that does develop could contain gusty, damaging winds, some heavy rain that may lead to localized flash flooding and even isolated large hail.

Lows drop only to between 70 and 75 for many. Rainfall amounts across CNY should range from about a half an inch to an inch and a half with locally higher amounts thanks to some tropical downpours expected during the night.

MONDAY:

A cold front slides through just after sunrise with a few showers probably lingering to kick off Monday. After 9 or 10 am into the afternoon we will dry out with a gusty west-northwest breeze, cooler and less humid air mass thanks to high pressure building in from the west.

Yes, for those not loving/enjoying the high heat and humidity you’ll be much happier Monday afternoon into Tuesday! We should feel the upper 70s and low 80s, and not sweltering upper 80s to mid-90s for the first time in about a week! Enjoy!

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

After a refreshing Monday night with lows in the 50s to near 60 for many, it should be seasonably/comfortably warm under plenty of sun Tuesday as high pressure settles in.

Highs on Tuesday warm to near 80.