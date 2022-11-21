SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect has ended and the looks like it will cooperate leading up to Thanksgiving. Details are below.

TODAY:

An area of low pressure is tracking to the north of Central New York today which should mean another windy day. Thankfully, these winds are out of the southwest sending temperatures about 10 degrees higher than Sunday, so at least it is not as harsh.

Although this system does not have a lot of moisture, we can’t rule out a couple of afternoon rain or snow showers north of Syracuse.

Highs should make the low 40s to kick off the short week with wind chills in the 20 and low 30s much of the day.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy and brisk with snow showers possible mainly east of Lake Ontario, north of Syracuse. Little to no accumulation is expected for most, but there could be a slushy coating to an inch or two around the Tug Hill.

Lows within a few degrees of 30.

TUESDAY:

High pressure from the south sneaks in on Tuesday and provides us with a quiet day and a little sun at times.

Highs reach the low 40s once again. If you plan on departing CNY Tuesday with your vehicle you are in good shape not only here, but across the entire Northeast!

MIDWEEK, INCLUDING THANKSGIVING:

As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, we can be thankful for quiet weather. Temperatures midweek look to return to more seasonable numbers in the mid to upper 40s. The weather looks dry right through Thanksgiving not only here in Central New York, but through the Northeast. It is looking very accommodating for any travelers.

Heading home after the holiday is a different story as a deepening area of low pressure and frontal system coming up from the South likely brings rain toward the East Coast and CNY for Friday. On the back side of this system heading into the weekend it should turn cooler for the weekend as many head home which MAY lead to some wet snow mixing in with the rain, especially over the higher terrain.

Stay tuned for updates!