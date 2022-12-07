SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The damp, dreary weather is still with us but departing soon…

REMAINS DAMP TONIGHT

There won’t be any significant rain around tonight, but there should be some drizzle/mist lingering and possibly some high elevation flakes/ice pellets towards morning.

Temperatures slowly cool back into the mid to upper 30s tonight as cooler air drains in from the north during the night.

SLOWLY TURNS BRIGHTER THURSDAY

Clouds are stubborn much of Thursday with a bit of drizzle, flurries in the hills lingering to start the day, but we do think it dries out and at least brightens up Thursday afternoon.

As a matter a fact, from near Syracuse north and east bound we believe enough drier air builds in to cause some sun to develop shortly before sunset. Fingers crossed!

Temperatures won’t move much as we top out in the upper 30s to low 40s on Thursday.

