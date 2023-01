SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Dry and chilly tonight, but changes arrive Tuesday. Details are below…

Cold and still dry tonight

Mainly clear start gives way to more clouds towards sunrise, but overall, the night is nice and quiet and seasonably cold.

Lows are expected to drop into the teens Syracuse north and east bound, while west of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes readings likely won’t drop below 20 for the most part.

Back to school & chances of precipitation midweek

Tuesday starts off dry as we head back to school and work from the 3-day holiday weekend. Not too long into the morning hours though some light precipitation is expected to develop. Initially, the precipitation probably falls as sleet/freezing rain after 8 or 9 am through lunch time before changing to a little bit of rain/drizzle during the afternoon. In and around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks the freezing rain/drizzle likely lingers into Tuesday night too.

Not a lot of ice, but watch your step Tuesday

A light glazing to a few hundredths of ice is expected for many including Syracuse on untreated surfaces with up to a tenth of an inch of ice in and around the Tug Hill where the light freezing rain/drizzle hangs on longer as mentioned above. Due to the light icing possibility Tuesday, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory across many parts of the area.

Highs Tuesday should manage to rise into the mid to upper 30s across much of CNY by or just after sunset which is where temperatures will hold Tuesday night too.

Stays damp & cool into Wednesday

The weakening system responsible for the light wintry/icy mix and rain Tuesday slowly slides through late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. This keeps the threat of a bit of rain and snow shower activity going into Wednesday. Little to no snow accumulation for most.

It’s breezier with the highs in the 30s to possibly 40 on Wednesday but feeling more like 30 thanks to the 10 to 15 mph wind throughout the day.