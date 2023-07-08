SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We felt 90+ degrees for the fourth time this year on Thursday and the 94° Thursday was the hottest day of the year thus far. It’s cooler this weekend but the humidity is going to return Sunday, and so too is some rain. Find out when the rain returns below…

Still dry out there, but not for much longer

The weekend started off very nice after some patchy early fog with highs in the low to mid 80s and lower humidity for the first time in a while.

Tonight, is quiet too under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a small chance of a spotty shower overnight. Lows drop to between 60 and 65.

The damper half of the weekend…

Unfortunately, for those that have outdoor plans the last half of the weekend we are going to have to deal with a return of some showers and a few storms. Why? The cold front that moved through Friday afternoon has stalled out not too far away and is acting as railroad tracks for a wave of low pressure to move up along just to the south and east of CNY on Sunday.

At this point it looks like the heaviest rain will fall to south and east of Syracuse across the Southern Tier and Eastern New York into New England. This is where we have a Flood Watch in effect, including the southern portions of CNY Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening due to the potential of flash flooding in these areas. Remember the saying, if you come across a flooded-out roadway, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

It appears the bulk of the rain holds off until after 10 or 11 am, or after the Boilermaker is over for many, but could impact the end of the race for a few, spectators and the post party.

Thanks to the clouds and developing showers/storms, temperatures likely struggle to reach 80 on Sunday.

Brighter and warmer again next week

In the wake of Sunday’s system, Central New York begins to dry out. We think there is enough lingering moisture Monday for a few showers or storms to be around through at least the first part of Monday afternoon. Outside that threat, expect there to be a mix of sun and clouds and it certainly is a nicer day than Sunday.

Tuesday is a nice day with high pressure firmly in control of Central New York’s weather. It looks like we are in store for plenty of sunshine and temperatures creeping up again into the mid-80s.

It is warmer still for Wednesday, but there is an approaching cold front lurking to the north. It might be close enough to spark a late day shower or storm. Temperatures in the upper 80s will certainly help fuel the storm threat even if they are scattered in nature.

Stay tuned for updates.