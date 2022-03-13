SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Still a bit breezy Sunday with a little more snow but improvements are ahead for the workweek.

SUNDAY:

Lake effect quickly shifts north of Syracuse Sunday morning with a bit of light snow developing later in the afternoon with little if any additional accumulation for most, but 1 to 3 inches is possible around the Tug Hill.

The afternoon snow shower activity is associated with a disturbance and an approaching warm front. It’s still a blustery day, but not as windy as Saturday. Wind chills only reach the teens and low 20s during the afternoon so be sure to bundle up if you are going to be out and about enjoying the fresh powder.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Scattered snow showers and flurries are around Sunday night, especially during the evening with nothing more than a coating for most but 1-2” is possible for the higher elevations.

Temperatures won’t drop lower than the upper 20s before rising into the low to mid 30s by daybreak Monday.

MONDAY:

It’s a milder start to the workweek across CNY with a lingering snow/mixed shower mainly north and east of Syracuse to start Monday, otherwise it’s a tranquil and milder day with highs warming well into the 40s.

After a brief small dip in the temperatures with a little rain and snow Tuesday, it appears we are in for a treat temperature wise thereafter. Will the luck of the Irish come into play for the holiday itself? Stay tuned to see how mild it gets as we head towards St. Patrick’s Day!