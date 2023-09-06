SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s a hot start to the new school year, but how much longer does it continue for? The details are below…

Heat wave still possible…

Yes, we fell just short of 90 degrees on Labor Day with a high of 88 in Syracuse Monday afternoon, but we still MAY feel our first heat wave of the year after hitting 90 on Tuesday.

Heat Advisory issued for all of CNY once again >>

It stays hot and muggy Wednesday with more sun and highs in the low 90s! Come Thursday it may be a touch cooler, high 80s to near 90, but still feel like July.

Several more stuffy nights ahead

Overnight lows are going to be quite uncomfortable for sleeping without the AC each night the rest of this week with readings not dropping below the mid-60s to low 70s!

Along with the unseasonable warmth the rest of the week, it will also remain very muggy with dew point values staying well into the 60s to low 70s.

When do rain chances return, and the heat break??

Our weather looks to remain dry through Wednesday, with the next chance to see few showers and storms arriving Thursday afternoon and evening. That said, there still should be a good amount of dry weather in the mix that day, especially before 3 pm.

If you are heading to the Bruce Springsteen concert in the Dome Thursday evening be sure to dress cool, and you may also want to have the umbrella handy for the walk to the show.

As a cold front crawls into the region on Friday, and inches through the area Saturday and Sunday, expect the shower and storm threat to persist along with cooler temperatures, especially heading into the weekend. Humidity levels will also ever so slowly come down over the weekend, and by Sunday/early next week more of a September feel is expected to return to CNY.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.