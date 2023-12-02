SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a damp start to the weekend, but it turns wetter for the last half of the weekend. Details are below…

Damp and foggy tonight

A few scattered light showers with areas of drizzle and fog tonight with lows only dropping into the upper 30s to around 40.

Another round of rain on Sunday

After a few showers and areas of drizzle/mist with some dense fog, another shot of rain is scheduled to move in on Sunday thanks to low pressure approaching from the south and west. Rain looks to be steadiest in the morning before becoming more scattered during the afternoon.

Despite the clouds and rain, our temperatures remain mild. Highs will again climb into the 40s to near 50.

Rain showers become less numerous Sunday night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s with rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight across the higher terrain east of Lake Ontario.

Rainfall amounts across CNY by daybreak Monday will range from a half an inch to an inch for most with locally higher amounts south and east of Syracuse.

Remaining unsettled, but cooler Monday

Things are coming into better focus for Monday. An area of low pressure develops off the East Coast. All our computer models continue to agree that this low will be too weak or too far east of us to bring us any significant snow. Instead, look for rain showers early in the day to transition to some snow showers during the afternoon into the night. Temperatures fall out of the 40s and into the 30s Monday with a brisk wind too.

Little to no accumulation is expected for most, including Syracuse, but a few inches is possible across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

Cooler weather ahead

Temperatures will be on a downward trend into next week as well. We’re still in the 40s at least to start on Monday, but highs will only reach the mid-30s by Tuesday.

Highs look to stay in the 30s through the middle of the week, before rebounding back up to 40 or better as we head into Friday and quite possibly next weekend too.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.