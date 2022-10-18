SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — No, Storm Team is not making up weather words.

The word graupel /ˈɡraʊpəl/; has been around for a long time.

Thanks to Wikipedia for the pronouncer.

Have you ever seen little soft snow pellets fall from the sky and wondered what that is?

It’s called graupel! It kind of looks like Dippin’ Dots ice cream.

The video above with meteorologist Kate Thornton will explain more on what it is and what it looks like.

