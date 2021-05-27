Storm Team Academy: What is a ‘Cap’?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — There are many factors that go into forecasting thunderstorms. One of them is predicting if there will be a ‘Cap’ or not.

What is the cap?

It almost acts like a lid to prevent thunderstorms from forming.

As the day heats up warm updrafts form. As long as the temperature keeps falling with high air will continue to rise. If the updraft hits a layer of warmer air, it is unable to continue upward to form larger clouds or storms.

However, if there is sufficient heating or there is an area where the warm air cap is thin or weak, the Cap be broken and allow strong storms to form.

Have a question for Storm Team Academy? Email us: StormTeam@LocalSYR.com