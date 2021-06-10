Storm Team Academy: What is a solar eclipse?

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — Thursday morning CNY was treated to a partial solar eclipse!

What is a solar eclipse? It’s when the moon is between Earth and the Sun and casts a shadow on earth.

The area with a full shadow is called the Umbrea, and the areas with a partial shadow (where CNY was located in the most recent solar eclipse) is called the Penumbra.

Watch the video above for more!

CNY will be treated to a front row seat to the next solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024 as Syracuse is in the path of totality.