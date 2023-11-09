SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Friday is shaping up to be a mainly dry and seasonable day across central New York. Does the quiet weather last into the weekend? Find out below…

Lake effect on the way for some

Cooler air moving in and wind flow out of the west mean some lake effect showers are in store for the counties east of Lake Ontario overnight. There could be some snow up over the Tug Hill as well.

Elsewhere, it’s a dry night with some partial clearing. Lows will end up in the 30s to around or just above 40.

Mainly dry on Friday

Outside of some ongoing lake effect showers east of Lake Ontario, Friday is looking like a dry day for many—including Syracuse—and there could be a bit of sun, too.

Highs will be seasonable, in the 40s to around 50, but it will feel a touch chillier with a breeze adding an extra bite to the air.

A dry weekend?

Pretty uneventful weather appears to be ahead over the upcoming Veterans Day weekend.

Any lingering lake effect showers will drop south and dissipate on Saturday, setting us up for a lot of dry time and at least some sun. Skies look to turn a bit brighter on Sunday as precipitation chances stay at a minimum.

It will be a rather chilly weekend, however, with temperatures running several degrees below average. Highs at best will only be in the low to mid 40s.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.