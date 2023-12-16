SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As temperatures look to remain above average this weekend, we will not see any snow in central New York. But that will change early next week.

Staying warm this weekend

After a beautiful end to the work week on Friday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s, can we repeat it for the weekend? Unfortunately, more clouds will roll into central New York so that will keep our temperatures cooler to start the weekend, but still mild for this time of the year in the upper 40s.

These clouds are from a weakening cold front. Worse case scenario is this front squeezes out a few light showers, but most will stay dry.

Rain returns Sunday afternoon and Monday

Our next weather system will feature two storms coming together and travelling up the east coast. One is coming out of the Gulf of Mexico and the second is a disturbance developing over Iowa. Normally this time of year a system like would throw up a red flag for the potential of accumulating snow, but there is no cold air in place so it will begin as rain. The rain from this system comes in by the late afternoon Sunday. Look for a steady rain Sunday night into Monday which could be heavy at times.

As much as 1-3″ of rainfall is expect during this time. Watch for ponding on the roads and low visibility for the Monday morning commute. River and streams across the area will rise quite a bit on Monday so at some point this weekend Flood Watches may have to be issued for parts of central New York.

Winter makes a comeback

As the storm departs, a cold front will push through late Monday. This will switch any rain to snow showers for Monday night, lingering into Tuesday. There could even be a light accumulation along with a very gust northwest wind.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.