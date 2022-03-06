SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Even though the first day of Spring isn’t until Sunday, March 20, it will definitely feel like it on Sunday!

SUNDAY:

We have an unseasonably warm day ahead in central New York. We’re even on record watch as highs are expected to soar well into the 60s and potentially, low 70s! The record high Sunday is 67° set back in 1946 in Syracuse, and we think that with enough sunshine/dry time, we probably break the record high!

Unfortunately we have some wet and very windy weather to go along with the warmth. Expect a round of scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder first thing in the morning. After 9 or 10 am though we should be dry with some sun developing for the late morning and early afternoon. This allows us to get out and enjoy the warmth but be careful because the winds ramp up during the afternoon.

Winds could gust as high as 50 mph for Syracuse and Finger Lakes and points south and east, while gusts could reach at least 60 mph up towards Lake Ontario and the Tug Hill!

The National weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for counties along Lake Ontario and Wind Advisories for all of central New York from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

A second round of showers swings through Central New York in the afternoon with possibly a gusty t-storm.

With the rain on the snowmelt due to the milder temperatures, area rivers and streams will begin to rise Sunday. A few could come close to flood stage overnight Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

We turn colder Sunday night behind a cold front slated to move through early Sunday evening. Temperatures drop into the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky and possibly a lingering shower during the evening. Also, the gusty winds are expected to settle quickly after 7 or 8 pm.

MONDAY:

It’s a much cooler Monday, but still mild for early March as highs should rise into the 40s for many, and possibly low 50s if the storm tracking into the Northeast moves far enough north. Right now we are leaning towards 40s for highs with rain expected to move in after 8 or 9. Rain could be heavy at times during the late morning and early afternoon before tapering to showers during the mid to late afternoon.

It turns colder behind the storm system with rain showers changing to snow showers after 7 or 8 Monday night. A light snow accumulation is expected Monday night into the start of Tuesday too. Lows drop back into the 20s to near 30 Monday night.

The additional rain with snow melt Sunday into Monday could very well lead to some minor river/stream flooding. So, if you live in a flood prone area be on the lookout, and make sure that sump pump is working.