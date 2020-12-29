2020 will go down as one of the warmest years ever recorded in Syracuse’s history!

Well 2020 will be a year to remember and certainly a year one no one will forget due to the pandemic, but there was also something to note weather wise in 2020. Record warm temperatures! While we didn’t experience a lot of record highs, only 7, and 5 of which occurred in two months, we did experience more consistent warmth just about every month of the year!

There was only a couple months in 2020 that we not warmer than average. April was the coolest month of the year when compared to average as it averaged out 2.5° colder than average. May was well below normal for the first half of the month too until the last half of the month warmed up significantly with a record high of 93° the day after Memorial Day, the 26th of May.

There were no record highs during the summer months despite a couple of very hot stretches in July. The warmest months compared to average during the year were January, March, July and November. January ended up being the 12th warmest January on record with an average temperature of 31°. March was the 10th warmest, July was the warmest July on record by a half a degree at 77.1° beating out July of 1955 and 1921!

Lastly, November ended up being 7th warmest with an average temperature of 45.6°, or 5 degrees above average with three record highs during the second week of November! That was an incredible sunny and warm stretch with sunshine and highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid and upper 70s for 8 consecutive days!

So where does 2020 stand up against all other years going back to when records started being kept for Syracuse back in 1902? Well, how about third warmest ever recorded with an average temperature of just over 51°!!! Check out the top 5 warmest years below…

2012 was the warmest year with an average temperature of 52.5° and 1931 had an average temperature of 51.4°! An interesting thing to note is that 5 of the 10 warmest years on record in Syracuse have occurred the last 20 years!

By the way, precipitation wise 2020 ended up in the middle of the pack since 1902 with about an inch and a quarter to a half deficit.

We shall see how the new decade of the 2020s will start! At this time we do feel pretty certain that January is going to start warmer than average. Big surprise, right?!