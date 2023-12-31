SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It looks like 2023 goes out with snow for some, but will it impact your New Year’s Eve travel plans? The details are below…

Any snow for New Year’s Eve?

A weak weather system is approaching central New York, just in time for New Year’s Eve. Some light snow showers develop the first part of the night and make it about as far north as the south shore of Lake Ontario. The Tug Hill and especially the North Country look to remain dry New Year’s Eve.

Where it does snow New Year’s Eve, any accumulations are light and temperatures are mostly above freezing through the evening, minimizing the impact on travel. Just keep an eye out on secondary roads and in general over higher elevations where roads could get a bit slick. This snow should taper before sunrise New Year’s Day.

Quiet start to 2024

An area of low pressure that brought parts of central New York some light snow New Year’s Eve is passing to the south and east of central New York, so we expect quiet weather to start 2024 on Monday. There will be more clouds than sun to ring in the new year. The brightest weather is northeast of Syracuse Monday while clouds are most stubborn over the Finger Lakes.

We are rather seasonable with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

We have a better chance of seeing sun on Tuesday, perhaps even turning into a mostly sunny day for parts of the region. Temperatures respond accordingly as our highs will be around 40.

We should stay relatively mild through the middle of the week before a quick shot of chilly air and snow showers return for Thursday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.