SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –It remains chilly into Thursday with some snow, but a warmup is still in our future. Find out more below…

Quiet much of the overnight

The weather looks pretty uneventful overnight with a few more lake snow showers. Any accumulation of snow is light, less than an inch of accumulation.

It is a seasonably cool night with lows in the mid 20s.

A bit more snow through Thursday

A bit of light snow is expected to fall Thursday ahead of an approaching warm front. Again, nothing heavy here with the most likely accumulation of an inch or less. During the afternoon the snow tapers to flurries.

However, Thursday’s snow is a sign that mild air is on the move toward central New York and all the Northeast.

A December Thaw still in the works

While we are still in the 30s on Thursday, on Friday we climb into the 40s then we are in the 50s over the weekend with an increasing southerly wind.

But what about any rain?

Saturday looks dry at this point, so we await a cold front to bring us rain. This happens Sunday into before a sharp change to colder weather and a changeover to snow Sunday night. An accumulation of snow is looking more likely.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on this change back to winter.