SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The lake effect machine is winding down and we get ready to warm up in central New York. Details are below…

Milder air is trying to move back into central New York Wednesday night. This keeps the clouds around and it could cause some snow showers. For most there is little if any accumulation but from the Tug Hill north to Watertown there could be a few spots that end up with a couple inches of new snow tonight.

Quieter midweek plus a thaw!

We expect relatively quiet and milder weather for the end of the week. A warm front passes to our north Wednesday night and our winds turn into the south. It won’t be a heat wave Thursday but that southerly breeze and sunshine will push us back into the 40s. A nice way to end the month of November in our opinion!

Thursday starts a stretch of days with more seasonable 40s for us although there is some rain in our future.

Wet weather to end the week

Wednesday night a cold front drops south out of Canada and stalls just north of central New York. This guarantees we stay relatively mild for Friday. Meanwhile, a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft tracks just south of this front binging rain into the region.

For most of the area temperatures are in the 40s Friday but higher elevations don’t get out of the 30s. In fact, over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks it is only in the low to mid 30s so a light accumulation of snow late afternoon into the evening.

A whole separate area of low pressure moves in for Saturday with the chance for some new showers as we start the weekend.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.