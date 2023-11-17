SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As rain has moved into central New York we are about to see more change heading into the weekend! Find out all the details below…

Will wet weather move out for Saturday?

Rain is steadiest this evening across central New York. A cold front moves through close to midnight and the rain tapers to scattered rain shower overnights. As we cool in the wake of the front it turns out cool enough over higher elevation for a few snow showers. No accumulation is expected.

The air behind the front is seasonably chilly so look for mid to upper 30s by morning.

A gusty wind and chill return for the weekend

Much of Saturday looks to be dry after a few lingering rain/snow showers right around sunrise, but it’s going to be brisk and much colder with highs only in the low to mid 40s, and wind chills in the 30s. We are more optimistic for sunshine during the day but doesn’t change or thinking that Saturday is a cool day, especially compared to the last few days across central New York.

Another disturbance aloft and cold front down at the ground blows in and through late Saturday night into Sunday morning with some snow and rain followed by a little lake snow late Sunday morning and afternoon.

Sunday is a blustery day too, with highs only within a couple degrees of 40, and much of the day will probably be spent in the 30s with a gusty wind over 30 mph at times making it feel more like the 20s! So be sure to bundle up if you’ll be venturing out Sunday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.