SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Will our holiday travel plans be impacted by the weather over the next few days? Find out all the details below…

Quiet weather for pre-Thanksgiving revelers

While clouds look to remain stubborn across central New York tonight, the drizzle and mist should gradually wind down by midnight.

There could be some lingering fog overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s for most.

A typical Thanksgiving Day weather-wise

It looks like the drier weather holds into Thanksgiving Day itself, which is good news. Can we manage some sun? That is a tougher sell.

There is still quite a bit of moisture left in the lower atmosphere which makes us believe that there are just a few breaks to sun from Syracuse north. There are signs that the clouds could thin out a bit more south of Syracuse and back into the Finger Lakes.

December-like chill to end the week

There is a cold front approaching from the north late in the day Thanksgiving. It moves through central New York Thursday night and that will deliver some chilly air for Friday. Temperatures hold in the 30s much of the day and a steady northerly wind makes it feel like it is in the 20s.

That makes for a chilly day of holiday shopping and especially for any tree lightning ceremonies in the evening.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.