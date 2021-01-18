A little more than halfway through January and the mild and almost snowless numbers don’t lie

What a January it has been in Central New York! You are loving it if you aren’t a fan of snow and cold, but not so much if you are a winter enthusiast.

Yes it has been one of the warmest and least snowy Januarys on record in January 2021, but how does this January stack up against the top 5 in these categories??

Where we stand temperature wise may surprise you. We are barely in the top 10 standing as the 10th warmest January on record through the first 17 days of the month! That’s right, there have been 9 other warmer Januarys!! Below are the top 5 warmest since 1902 in Syracuse…

When it comes to snowfall through a little over halfway through the month in Syracuse this probably won’t surprise you. Yes, through just over half of the month and January 2021 stands in first place with the least amount of snowfall thus far!

Sorry snow haters, but we will likely fall out of first place and POSSIBLY out of the top 5 over the last week and a half of the month as it turns more normal for January around here. You can see below how much more snow has to fall the last 13 days of the month for us to stay in the top 5 least snowiest Januarys for Syracuse since the airport started to record snowfall back in the winter of 1949.