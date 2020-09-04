A look back: 1998 Labor Day Storm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the early morning of Labor Day 1998, a line of severe thunderstorms raced through Central New York with hurricane-force winds. A quarter of a million people lost power and some would not get it back for a week. Damage was extensive from the western parts of Onondaga County through the New York State Fairgrounds into downtown Syracuse. Three people lost their lives due to the storm, with damage reaching over 100 million dollars.

For anyone that lived through it, the Labor Day Storm is the storm that all other Central New York thunderstorms are measured against, even though it happened 22 years ago.

To see the impact on Central New York check out a 30-minute special that NewsChannel 9 aired about two weeks after the storm hit back in 1998.