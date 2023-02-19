SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Temperatures on Sunday look to yet again be on the mild side, but will we see more sunshine like yesterday? Details are below…

Feeling more like spring again

Sunday will feature above average temperatures again as highs are projected to rise into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Typically we see these highs at the end of March and into early April. Winds from the SSE at 10-15 mph will usher in the milder air today. Unfortunately thick clouds will be in control for most of the day across central New York.

Stays mild and turns a bit damp for Presidents’ Day

Temperatures will remain in the 40s early next week, but with a weak cold front due to slide through, it will bring a few rain showers by the afternoon that may mix with a bit of snow over the hills. A very similar forecast is lined up for Tuesday as skies start the day dry, but another system will bring rain showers and wet snow showers across the higher elevations by the mid day.

Our next storm

An area of low pressure will be developing over the upper Midwest and will approach central New York by late Wednesday. Wednesday will be mainly dry, but by dinner time or so, we can expect a rain and snow mix to move in. This unsettled weather will last overnight and into early Thursday. With more warm air ahead of the storm pushing into CNY from the south, temperatures will be mild to switch any mixed precipitation to all rain by the early morning. Areas north of the thruway may still see some wet snow mixing in through Thursday.

It won’t be until Friday, once the storm passes to our northeast, that we return to colder, more seasonable temperatures. Conditions are looking quite windy with lake effect snow as well. Stay tuned to the Storm Team for the latest.