A new month will break the heat and give us some new weather

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We flip the calendar to September this week, and right along with that change is a change in the weather for Central New York.

After enduring one of our warmest summers (the months of June, July, and August) it looks like a nice break from the heat and humidity will greet us heading into September.

The 8 to 14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a chance for some cooler than normal weather in the eastern US (including CNY) for the first couple of weeks September.

Signs of that change are already starting to show up in the Storm Team’s Planning Forecast. What’s shown is the forecast for Monday evening. Of course, you can always get the latest forecast anytime here. There are fewer 80-degree days and more days with high temperatures forecast to be in the 70s.