SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A cold Sunday morning will change to more seasonable afternoon temperatures and a nice end to the weekend under a mix of clouds and sun. But more accumulating snow is on the way. Details are below.

Nice finish to the weekend

With clearing skies and light winds Saturday night, temperatures were all the way down into the teens Sunday morning. But with high pressure trying to remain in control Sunday morning, we will end the weekend under a nice mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temperatures right around 40. By the evening, clouds will thicken from west to east as the leading edge of our next storm system approaches.

Storm early next week

We encourage you to pay attention to our forecast over the weekend for the Monday night -Tuesday timeframe. Another strong storm hit the West Coast Friday, more rain and snow in already hard-hit areas and is tracking across the country towards the Northeast. Meanwhile, a separate system is moving across the Southeast Monday.

Here in central New York on Monday, our first interaction with this storm will come as light snow. With milder temperatures in the forecast nearing 40 yet again, look for the snow showers to mix with rain showers by the afternoon.

As the two systems come together Monday night, it will strengthen rather quickly. This will result in increased winds, colder air, and any light mixed precipitation will change to steadier snow. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Uncertainties with impacts of intense nor’easter on CNY

We have to wait and see how this storm evolves because the storm’s exact track and the amount of cold air present will determine how much snow we’ll see. Right now, though, signs point to us getting an accumulating/plowable snow with more of an impact on our plans. The times to key on for Central New York appear to be late Monday night into Tuesday. Six inches or more is snow is a real possibility with the highest totals occurring east of Syracuse.

Along with accumulating snow will be gusty north-northwest winds by Tuesday afternoon.

Stay tuned!!!