A pattern change ahead with more April like weather returning next week

Have you enjoyed the great weather lately? I hope so because some changes are ahead. After about a week or so of more sun than not and a feel of late spring and even early summer the last few days the upper level pattern is about to change heading into late this weekend into next week.

Winds at the jet stream level have been positioned so that storm systems haven’t been able to progress to the east, also known as a blocking pattern but this pattern will be breaking down resulting in a change in the weather around here.

This change aloft will start happening this weekend as the upper level winds become more west to east oriented instead of to the north of much of the east like they’ve been the last several days.

What does a jet stream flowing more west to east, zonal flow, mean for us here in CNY? So instead of feeling highs in the 70s and even low 80s, we will start feeling high temperatures in the 50s and 60s next week which is more ‘normal’ in April.

Come next weekend a big ridge of high pressure looks like is going to try to set up across the Northwestern Canada and try to build into the Western U.S. going into the week of the 19th. If this happens this could lead to some very cold air being delivered out of the Arctic down towards the Eastern U.S. and Central New York sometime the week of the 19th of this month.

Of course, the very cold air would be modified some by the time it gets here. Still, if it plays out the way some of our longer range computer data are suggesting it could feel a little wintry and MAY even a entail little…, especially across the higher terrain. Stay tuned…