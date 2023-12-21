SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a sunny but chilly Thursday across central New York. There are warmer times ahead though, but how about any precipitation? Details below…

Coldest night in months

We expect lows to end up in the teens for many across the region overnight. Here in Syracuse, this would be our first time with a low temperature below 20 degrees since March!

Along with the cold conditions, our weather will stay quiet with just a few clouds overhead.

Smooth sailing the rest of the week

High pressure will be in charge of the weather across CNY through Friday before losing its grip on the region temporarily over the weekend.

This means the weather around here through Friday not only looks to be dry, but we should expect a fair amount of sunshine to round out the week as well. That sunshine still will not help our temperatures out too much, but we anticipate at least a seasonable chill with highs in the mid 30s on Friday.

No real fanfare for snow lovers into the holiday weekend

With no major storm systems on the way through at least the Christmas holiday weekend, along with intervals of sun, our chances of seeing a White Christmas are basically nil for us. There should be a little rain and snow shower activity later Saturday afternoon and night but 1) the precipitation is looking light and 2) temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.

Yes, CNY…the only White Christmas that looks to be happening for us is in our dreams, especially since it looks like highs could be 50 or better on Christmas itself with some sun possible!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.