SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature may not have gotten your vote on Election Day due to the chilly winds of change, but while it will be chilly midweek, the sun at least makes an appearance. Details are below…

Colder again midweek

After a relatively mild start to the week, temperatures will struggle to reach the low 40s on Wednesday behind Tuesday’s series of cold fronts.

Aside from the clouds increasing later Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday should be dry and quite sunny through the morning and perhaps the early afternoon as well. Just be sure to have the heavier jacket handy when heading out as highs struggle to get out of the 30s Wednesday afternoon.

A little snow/wintry mix Wednesday night

Yes, there’s a chance of a bit of snow/wintry mix after 6 or 7 pm Wednesday night. While there could be some snow in Syracuse little if any accumulation is expected.

Who has the best chance of seeing a slushy coating to an inch or so of snow and a light glazing of ice Wednesday night? That would be areas north and east of Syracuse, especially the Tug Hill into the Adirondacks.

Any frozen precipitation won’t last too long for most though Wednesday evening with any mix/snow changing to rain showers late Wednesday night/early Thursday as temperatures rise well into the 30s to near 40 during the night.

Temporarily damp and milder Thursday

Low pressure scoots through CNY providing some rain to start the day, but we should turn mainly dry Thursday afternoon with a milder high in the low 50s. It is a breezy day as well but not quite as windy as on Tuesday.

Pretty uneventful weather appears to be ahead to round out the week and over the upcoming Veterans Day weekend.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.