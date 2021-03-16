A very dry March thus far isn’t helping already dry ground in CNY

Prior to March precipitation since the 1st of the year was about exactly where it should be. Since the month of March started Syracuse has only received two tenths of an inch of precipitation through the first 16 days of the month! That has created a deficit of about an inch and a quarter in Syracuse, and for the year just a slightly greater deficit.

Thanks to the lack of precipitation this month the latest United States Drought Monitor update has much of CNY, including Syracuse in the abnormally dry category. The abnormally dry area will likely only expand over the coming week due to little significant precipitation expected.

So combine the lack of precipitation in March thus far, a drier than normal ground that’s getting drier, and the normal kindling, dead/dormant brush, all around CNY that normally exists in the late winter/early spring and you have an increasing threat of brushfires over the coming days.

For this reason, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) implemented a statewide annual spring burn ban since 2009 that runs from March 16th thru May 14th. Since they’ve started the burn ban the number of wildfires in New York State has decreases over 40%! Needless to say their annual ban is working! The ban is also intended to reduce air pollution and is why burning garbage and leaves is prohibited year round.

The DEC says small campfires using charcoal or untreated wood are allowed but cannot be left unattended and must be extinguished. So enjoy the nicer weather this spring but remember if you are going to have a small fire for cooking/camping be sure to keep it small and under control and put it out before leaving it.