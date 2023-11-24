SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –. The next round of lake effect snow showers develops Friday night as it remains chilly. Find out all the details below…

A bit of lake effect for some overnight

Cold air remains over central New York Friday night and a northwesterly wind means lake effect snow showers off the southeast end of Lake Ontario. For most, there is a coating to an inch of accumulation but there could be some higher elevations that end up closer to 2 inches by Saturday morning.

Turning drier for the weekend

High pressure builds in on Saturday, bringing an end to any lingering flurries and allowing for some partial sunshine. Temperatures warm slightly back into the upper-30s to near 40.

Sunday looks mainly dry, though there could be a shower or two developing near or just after sunset. Highs will be seasonable, in the mid-40s.

Lake effect returns next week

The rain moving in Sunday evening is part of a couple systems that pass close to central New York Monday. With temperatures close to 40 degrees during the day we should expect a mix of rain and snow.

However, starting Monday night another shot of cold air moves in from Canada and lake effect snow starts up again. On Tuesday, the winds are out of the west and that concentrates the snow north of Syracuse and east of Lake Ontario. There is the potential for a significant accumulation of snow in the most persistent snow, especially near the Tug Hill. Stay tuned.

There are signs the wind shifts into the northwest Tuesday night which means the lake snow is around the Syracuse area.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.