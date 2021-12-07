Advisories linger for a small part of CNY Wednesday

Storm Team Headlines

Very little if any snowfall Tuesday south of the NYS Thruway

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)- Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for parts of CNY in Oswego until 4 a.m. and Jefferson counties until 7 p.m.

The lake effect snow band off of Lake Ontario is expected to be between northern Oswego County/Western Tug Hill and the Watertown area throughout the day and during the evening commute.

An additional 2-5″ of new snowfall is expected in these areas. There will be areas within these counties that see heavy snow. This will limit visibility and make travel difficult.

