Advisories linger for a small part of CNY Wednesday

Very little if any snowfall Tuesday south of the NYS Thruway

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)- Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for parts of CNY in Oswego until 4 a.m. and Jefferson counties until 7 p.m.

The lake effect snow band off of Lake Ontario is expected to be between northern Oswego County/Western Tug Hill and the Watertown area throughout the day and during the evening commute.

An additional 2-5″ of new snowfall is expected in these areas. There will be areas within these counties that see heavy snow. This will limit visibility and make travel difficult.