SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Central New York got a real treat on this final day of November as sunshine returned! Any more sun in our future? Details are below…

We weekend to end the week

Thursday night a cold front drops south out of Canada and stalls just north of central New York. This guarantees we stay relatively mild for Friday. Meanwhile, a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft tracks just south of this front binging rain into the region by midday Friday.

For most of the area temperatures are in the 40s Friday but higher elevations don’t get out of the 30s. In fact, over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks it is only in the low to mid 30s so a light accumulation of snow late afternoon into the evening.

Damp but mild weekend!

A whole separate area of low pressure moves in for Saturday with the chance for some new showers as we start the weekend. Despite wet weather and clouds around it looks like our temperatures may actually make it into the upper 40s here in Syracuse and parts of the southern Finger Lakes could touch 50 degrees!

More showers are scheduled to move in on Sunday but again our temperatures stay mild.

There is a bit of uncertainty for Monday. An area of low pressure will develop off the East Coast. If it strengthens enough, we could cool enough here in central New York for some wet snow to mix in. One of our computer models even suggests that we cool enough to change to over to all snow resulting in a minor accumulation in Syracuse. Stay tuned!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.