ALERT: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of Central New York until 6 pm Tuesday.

A cold front will produce some showers and storms this afternoon. The threat of strong to severe storms should be over by about 4 in CNY.

The greatest threat from storms will be gusty, damaging winds up to, or more than 60 mph, and heavy rain that may lead to a bit of localized flooding.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.