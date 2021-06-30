ALERT: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of Central New York until 7 pm Wednesday.

The greatest threat from storms this afternoon will be gusty, damaging winds up to, or more than 60 mph. Some hail is possible, and the development of a tornado cannot be ruled out. With heavy downpours, some localized flash flooding is possible.

Even though the watch extends until 7 pm, the best chance for strong to severe t-storms in Syracuse is now through about 3 or 4 pm when the storms shift to our south.

Showers and thunderstorms are developing ahead of a cold front that is slowly dropping south from Canada and will pass to our south later tonight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.

In the wake of the cold front cooler and less humid air builds in for the end of the week.