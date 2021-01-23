ALERT: A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for a small part of CNY

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Northern Oneida County and into the Adirondacks for 11 PM tonight through 9 AM Sunday due to the combination of subzero temperatures and 5 to 15 mph breeze producing feel like readings of 15 to 20 below zero!

Frostbite can develop on exposed skin in about 30 minutes with that kind of cold, so if you will be out and about anywhere in CNY tonight into the start of Sunday be sure to bundle up and cover up as much exposed skin as possible, especially in the advisory area.