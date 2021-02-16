ALERT: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of CNY, including Syracuse

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego, Onondaga, Oneida and Madison counties from 7 pm this evening until 10 am Wednesday.

A brisk west-northwest wind of colder air will produce some snow showers to start the night for many. Meanwhile, a band of lake snow will be developing across Oswego, southern Lewis and western Oneida counties this evening. Towards and especially after midnight the band of lake snow will drift south close, or into the Syracuse area where will will weaken to some flurries Wednesday morning.

Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 4″ is likely between about Syracuse and Pulaski and the southern part of the Tug Hill. In the most persistent snows locally higher amounts up to 6″ is probable especially between Rt. 104 corridor in Oswego County to the Thruway in Onondaga and northern Madison counties.

If you have travel plans near and north and east of Syracuse tonight, especially after 8 or 9 be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.