ALERT: Flood Watch has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties

Recent rainfall and snowmelt from recent warm weather is causing rises on Black River and its tributaries and other rivers and streams that drain off the Tug Hill. River levels will rise a bit more Sunday into early next week as another system brings around a half an inch to an 1 inch of additional rainfall Sunday.

For this reason there could be some minor flooding in and around the Black River between Lowville and Watertown. Widespread significant flooding isn’t expected at this time. Stay tuned for updates over the next couple of days.