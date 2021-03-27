ALERT: Flood Watch has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties

Storm Team Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

Recent rainfall and snowmelt from recent warm weather is causing rises on Black River and its tributaries and other rivers and streams that drain off the Tug Hill. River levels will rise a bit more Sunday into early next week as another system brings around a half an inch to an 1 inch of additional rainfall Sunday.

For this reason there could be some minor flooding in and around the Black River between Lowville and Watertown. Widespread significant flooding isn’t expected at this time. Stay tuned for updates over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

CNY Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area