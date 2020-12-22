ALERT: Flood Watches are in effect for areas south of Syracuse

Many this time of year are looking for at least a little snow in order to get the White Christmas so many “dream” about, but unfortunately it looks like there will be more rain than not leading up to Christmas 2020. A good soaking rain will be developing Thursday afternoon into Thursday night and amounts will probably range from about a half an inch to an inch and a half for most, with a few higher totals, especially south of Syracuse where rainfall amounts could exceed two inches for some!

Combine the heavy rains on tap and a big meltdown of a lot of the snow across the Southern Finger Lakes and Southern Tier and this is the recipe for at least minor flooding for areas south of Syracuse. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Cortland, Chenango and Tompkins counties and points south as you can see on the graphic below.

The rivers that will have to be watched closely are the Chenango and Tioughnioga Friday into the start of the weekend. If you live in a flood prone area or around these rivers stay alert and keep an eye on your property late in the week into the weekend.

Also remember if you come upon a roadway or walking path covered in water “turn around…don’t drown”. Never just try to cross the flooded path because you don’t know the integrity of the surface below and it could be a lot deeper than you think. Stay tuned for updates over the next couple of days. If flooding becomes more likely these watches will be upgraded to warnings.