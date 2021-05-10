ALERT: Frost Advisory for Central New York tonight

The combination of a chilly air mass, a clearing sky and settling winds during the night will set the stage for temperatures to drop into the 30s for many across CNY overnight into the start of Tuesday. Areas away from the cities and lakes and sheltered valleys have the best chance to see frost develop late tonight into early Tuesday.

For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the region from midnight through 8 am Tuesday.

So, if you have tender plants already planted or just sitting in a pot outside, I would bring them in or cover them before bed tonight just to be safe. It looks like there will be least another chance or two of frost the rest of the week too. Stay tuned and protect those plants/flowers.