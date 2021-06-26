ALERT: Heat Advisory is in effect for much of CNY Sunday

Saturday was very warm and muggy, but the heat and humidity is going to increase even more so heading into Sunday with highs warming into the 90s across Central New York. When combining temperatures in the 90s and high humidity levels feel like readings (the heat index) are expected to reach the mid 90s to near 100 degrees between the midday and early evening hours!

So if you can try to limit outdoor strenuous exercise/work after 11 through about 7 or 8 pm, but if you will be active outdoors during this time be sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

More intense heat and humidity is expected into the start of the new week with more heat advisories possible. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates.