ALERT: Lake snow warnings have been issued north of Syracuse

A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties for tonight through the first part of Monday due to several inches of snow being expected.

In the wake of a cold front Sunday afternoon, a band of lake snow will develop southeast of Lake Ontario this evening just north of Syracuse possibly briefly affecting the northern suburbs of Syracuse this evening. The areas that have the best chance of seeing the steadiest and heaviest lake snow will likely be Northern Cayuga and South-Central Oswego counties, especially closer to Lake Ontario, where 6+ inches of snow is expected in the most persistent snows.

Travel in these areas tonight, especially late this evening into the overnight and start of Wednesday will likely be difficult with reduced visibility and snow covered roads.

The band of lake snow will drift north Monday morning and afternoon and slowly fizzle heading into the afternoon east of the lake as winds turn to the south.

