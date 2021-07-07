ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for areas south of Syracuse

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Central New York south of Syracuse across the Southern Finger Lakes until 11 pm Wednesday.

The greatest threat from storms this afternoon will be gusty, damaging winds up to, or more than 60 mph and heavy rain that could cause some localized flash flooding.

Even though the watch extends north into the Southern Finger Lakes this evening, the best chance for strong to severe t-storms will be south of Ithaca, Cortland and Norwich this evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are focused around a trough of low pressure near the Southern Tier this evening and should shift north and east and weaken somewhat after 9 or 10 this evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.

In the wake of the cold front cooler and less humid air builds in for the end of the week.