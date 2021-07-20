ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of Central New York

Storm Team Headlines
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of Central New York until 11 pm Tuesday.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop after 4 or 5 and continue through Tuesday evening. The best chance of severe storms looks to be through about sunset.

The greatest threat from storms will be gusty, damaging winds up to, or more than 60 mph and heavy rain that could cause some localized flash flooding. There is also the possibility of large hail and a very slight risk for an isolated tornado.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.

