ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of CNY, including Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Central New York, including Syracuse until 8 pm Tuesday.

The greatest threat from storms this afternoon will be gusty, damaging winds up to, or more than 60 mph. Some hail is possible, and very heavy rain which could cause localized flash flooding.

Even though the watch extends until 8 pm, the best chance for strong to severe t-storms in Syracuse is now through about 3 or 4 pm when the storms shift to our south.

Showers and thunderstorms are developing with a trough of low pressure that is slowly dropping south through the area this afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.

In the wake of the cold front cooler and less humid air builds in for the end of the week.