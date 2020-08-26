ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday in CNY

The chances of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms is pretty high Thursday near and especially south of Syracuse between the late morning and early evening time frame.

THE SET UP:

An area of low pressure will push a warm front through much of CNY late Wednesday night/early Thursday with some showers and a few storms expected as a result.

Behind the warm front, a warmer and muggier air mass should sneak into CNY Thursday morning but during the midday and afternoon the same low pressure system that brings the warm and muggy air mass in will drive a cold front into and through the region during the afternoon and early evening.

THURSDAY MORNING:

There will probably be a lull in the weather between about 8 am and 11am with even a little sun possible near and south of Syracuse. Temperatures will warm well into the 70s and low 80s across the region and it will turn very muggy too.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Around lunchtime through the afternoon on Thursday a cold front will make its way through CNY and set off at least somewhat of a line of showers and storms developing near the Thruway during the midday/early afternoon hours. This line will of storms will move south with the cold front during the afternoon and by 5 or 6 pm, dinner time, most shower/storm activity should be out of CNY.

Any storm that develops Thursday afternoon will have the potential to produce strong damaging winds over 60 mph, large hail, heavy rain and possibly even spawn a few isolated tornadoes. Stay tuned for updates/alerts from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team and be sure to keep tabs on Live Doppler 9 on Thursday too.

If you haven’t already, download the free Live Doppler 9 app in order to get the latest alerts on your phone which can come in handy if you are not around or don’t have access to a tv.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The weather will thankfully be nice and tranquil with just a lingering evening shower possible and lows dropping into the 60s. Areas of fog will also probably develop Thursday night across CNY.