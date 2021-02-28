ALERT: Wind Advisories have been issued for parts of CNY, including Syracuse

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of CNY from Onondaga County, Syracuse area, and points southeast for Monday afternoon through Monday night. Winds are expected to be sustained 20 to 30 mph with gusts possibly up to 45 mph!

Winds of this magnitude will probably knock down tree limbs and possibly lead to a few power outages and could cause minor property damage too.

Winds look to be strongest late Monday afternoon and Monday evening. As temperatures fall into the single digits and low teens late Monday night into the start of Tuesday winds will be slowly easing but remain gusty. The combination of this kind of wind with the cold temperatures will likely produce dangerously cold wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero, if not a bit colder in the normally colder spots as many head out Tuesday morning.

So you may want to tie down any looser items around the house or bring them in if you can before going to bed tonight or in the morning before heading out to work/school.