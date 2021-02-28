ALERT: Wind Advisories have been issued for parts of CNY, including Syracuse

Storm Team Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of CNY from Onondaga County, Syracuse area, and points southeast for Monday afternoon through Monday night. Winds are expected to be sustained 20 to 30 mph with gusts possibly up to 45 mph!

Winds of this magnitude will probably knock down tree limbs and possibly lead to a few power outages and could cause minor property damage too.

Winds look to be strongest late Monday afternoon and Monday evening. As temperatures fall into the single digits and low teens late Monday night into the start of Tuesday winds will be slowly easing but remain gusty. The combination of this kind of wind with the cold temperatures will likely produce dangerously cold wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero, if not a bit colder in the normally colder spots as many head out Tuesday morning.

So you may want to tie down any looser items around the house or bring them in if you can before going to bed tonight or in the morning before heading out to work/school.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

Ski Report

CNY Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area