ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for most of CNY, including Syracuse

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of Central New York Monday night into Tuesday due to a significant and impactful snowfall expected during this time.

There will be some primarily light snow developing after 8 or 9 am Monday that will produce a coating to 2″ of snow by sunset, but the more significant snow won’t arrive until after 9 Monday evening.

Snow will fall heavily at times overnight Monday night through about sunrise Tuesday before it slowly lightens during the morning hours and tapers to flurries during the afternoon. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2″ per hour at times between about midnight Monday night through 6 or 7 am Tuesday across CNY. The Tuesday morning commute will be a very slick and slow one so be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time to get into work.

Snowfall accumulations between Monday morning and Tuesday evening should range from about 8 to 12″ for most of the area. The bulk of that snow will fall between midnight Monday night and noon on Tuesday. Snowfall totals may be kept down a bit, especially south and east of Syracuse across the Southern Finger Lakes into the foothills of Catskills due to some mixing of sleet and freezing rain.

Stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.