ALERT: Winter Storm Watches are up once again for areas north of Syracuse

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties for late Tuesday night into Wednesday night due to the potential for a significant snowfall, 6 to 12″+, from lake effect off the southeast end of Lake Ontario.

Lake snow will be developing Tuesday night southeast of the lake on a west-northwest wind and continue heavy at times right into Wednesday night, especially near and south of Route 104.

Travel could very well become difficult with greatly reduced visibility and slick roads developing Tuesday night through Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates.