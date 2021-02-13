ALERT: Winter Storm Watches has been issued for all of CNY

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of CNY for Monday into Tuesday due to the potential of a significant snowfall during this time frame.

It appears some light to occasionally moderate snow will move in Monday with up to a few inches of snow possible followed by a more significant snowfall developing late Monday night into Tuesday.

Right now it appears that the heaviest snow between the two days will probably fall late Monday night through Tuesday morning. Stay tuned for updates on this potential winter storm early this upcoming week.